Folly Beach & Kiawah to Edisto Islands Fishing Report For February – Capt John Ward

February is upon us and we are in the last leg of the winter fishing season. This is a great month to tackle a list of boating and fishing projects while old man winter is still hanging around.

There is always something to be done on your boats, from annual service, detailing and waxing, and I would rather tackle theses projects in the winter because of the weather and sometimes slower fishing.

If you are not servicing your engine yourself, it is a great time to get it into your local dealership for a service, because they are usually in their slow season which makes for faster turn around and sometimes winter special rates.

Now back to the fishing, February inshore fishing has been good with large schools of redfish on the flats.

We have been having our best luck on warmer sunny days with lite wind near low tide. In February the fish are not overly aggressive, but are extremely spooky due to clear water and heavy pressure from fisherman and dolphins.

Giving the fish plenty of space and a stealthy approach to the school has been the key to a productive day.

I have been downsizing the baits, leader size, and weight to help produce a bite with skittish fish on clearer water days.

Soft plastics have been working well on the flats either rigged on a small jig head or flutter hook, with a slower than normal retrieve.

Some of the schools that have had a little more pressure we have convinced them to eat by pitching and soaking chucks of mullet and crab and being patient.

We got spoiled last year with not having much of a winter in February, but this year water temperature has been hovering around 50 with some cold nights.

The red drum, trout and sheepshead have been much more aggressive and cooperative on warmer days with rising barometer.

On warmer days we have been fishing grass and oyster banks with popping corks with either live or artificial baits, and on cooler days fishing deeper (8-15 feet) slow rolling soft plastics on 1/4 and 1/2oz jig heads with soft plastics.

The sheepshead have been stacked in high number around dock pilings and rock walls,doing best while using fiddlers or oysters with small sharp j-hooks with short leaders.

Out at the nearshore reef, there are tons of seabass but not a lot of variety, but we have found some nice sheepshead and a few weakfish and winter sharks hanging near the structure.

This February, take advantage of the non existent crowd on the water and boat ramps before the busy season. Tight lines, and get out on the water.

