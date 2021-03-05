Folly Beach to Edisto Islands Fishing Report For March – Capt John Ward

March fishing has started out good, with a some what mild low country winter and water temperature on the rise the bite is on.

Hopefully winter is done and our speckled trout numbers are making a great comeback from our brutal winter about 4 years ago.

The redfish are still bunched up in their winter time schools on shallow flats, and fixed structure areas.

With the warming waters coming in March, the reds have be fired up and really aggressive, especially on a prefrontal bite.

Sight fishing has been good on the cleaner water days, mostly throwing small top water plugs and scented jerk baits.

Fresh blue crab has been the bait of choice until the bait stealers start to move back inshore.

We are finding the trout around high water tagging on marsh grass and shell points, and doing best while throwing popping corks with live shrimp and or mud minnows.

______________________

During low water the trout have been staging on drop off ledges in 8-15 feet of water, and best bite has come with a slow retrieve with a curly tail or paddle tail grub on 1/4 oz jig head with water clarity determining what colors we are using.

In March the inshore sheepshead bite has been really good around low tide fishing structure with oysters, clams, and fiddler crabs when we can get them.

The nearshore and reef fishing has been good, when the winds were calm enough for us to get off the beach, which has been a couple times, with all the approaching spring fronts and heavy spring winds.

Mostly at the reef we have been exploring the bottom with jigs and live bait with a good mixed bag of: seabass, sheepshead, black drum, weakfish, and some large flounder.

The surface bite in the ocean has been fun with some large schools of small bluefish and false albacores .

Hopefully without any major cold fronts our migratory species will show up a month sooner than normal with our warm water, giving us a little more variety of species to fish for.

Coming off of winter fishing season, our inshore species have been under stress with pressure from the fishermen and predators such as dolphins, so take a little extra time when releasing fish and getting them back into the water.

Redfish are starting to fight a little more and sometimes take an extra minute to revive on release, and if you are planning on releasing trout either wet your hands or try to limit touching the fish and the amount of time keeping them out of the water.

Tight lines, Captain John Ward

Give us a call at 843-693-2460 or look us up on the web at www.affinitycharters.com

One of our captains can help get you out for an enjoyable day on the water.

Captain John Ward / Affinity Charters

