Folly Beach to Edisto Island Fishing Report For May – Capt John Ward

Its May the water has finally hit the magic temperature of 68 degrees or warmer which is rapidly allowing most of our seasonal species to move back into our local waters.

The redfish are on the move and no longer in huge schools in shallow water for warmth and protection, which is giving us a lot more options to fish.

Sharks have begun to move back inshore and we are starting to catch good numbers of: bonnetheads, sandbar, and sharpnose sharks using cut bait near the inlets and oyster bars.

Lots of life on the water with tons of bait arriving in the creeks, and we are starting to catch good numbers of bait ( minnows, mullet and shrimp) in the cast net along the banks and small creeks.

Trout bite has been good on the cleaner water days around high tide using popping corks with live bait, and throwing soft plastics around points and creek mouths.

Sheepshead, redfish, black drum, and flounder have all been hanging out together around structure, and live bait and scented soft plastics have been producing good numbers with a mixed bag around low tide.

The nearshore reefs have exploded with life all the way through the water column with: sheepshead, black and red drum, seabags, triggerfish, and snapper near the bottom, with huge schools of: Spanish, blues, and Bonito on the surface.

By the end of the month we should see plenty of spadefish and cobia arriving at nearshore structure.

Just remember help us all out by taking a kid fishing, picking up some trash, and releasing a few more fish to help our future.

Tight lines,

Captain John Ward

