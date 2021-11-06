Folly Beach to Edisto Island Fishing Report For November – Capt John Ward

It is hard to follow a month like October in the low country with the warm weather and the huge bait run, but November arrives with cooler weather and shorter days keeping this hot bite alive.

With a couple of small cold fronts moving through the water temperature should hover between high 60’s to mid 70’s and it has the fish fired up, eating everything in site to pack on some calories for winter.

First thing in the morning the topwater bite has been good walking the dog throwing your favorite small to mid size lure for: trout, reds, ladyfish, mackerel, and blues.

The trout are starting to group up in huge schools on the edges of flats and creek mouths, we are mostly throwing soft plastics with a steady retrieve and using popping corks with live bait working the tide rips.

The bull redfish have been gathering in large groups in the deeper holes in the river and on the edge of the surf and sandbars around the beaches and inlet.

Do you have a lake front property or land in the country and want a housing solution? Check out supporters of our magazine N&M Homes click their ad and visit their website – they have a quality solution for you at a reasonable cost.

______________________

The big reds should stay in close and schools grow in numbers until late November / early December where they will slowly make their way offshore to spawn.

Right now large chunks of cut bait on the bottom with larger circle hooks have been doing the trick, as long as the current is moving, also large soft plastics have been doing well when the fish have been grouped up tight.

The nearshore waters are heating up with the cooling temperatures , there are still a large variety of fish following the remainder of the bait moving south down the beach with good action with: mackerel, jacks, tarpon, and sharks.

The nearshore reefs are holding plenty of life, and the weakfish and sheepshead are holding just off the larger structure, along with many of the usual suspects.

Time to take advantage of this weather and a break from the long days of summer, because November is definitely one of the finest months of the year for our fishery.

Help the future of or sport by taking a kid fishing and practicing catch and release for the future when possible.

Tight lines,

Captain John Ward

Give us a call at 843-693-2460 or look us up on the web at www.affinitycharters.com

One of our captains can help get you out for an enjoyable day on the water.

Captain John Ward / Affinity Charters

You may also enjoy reading

The Search For Hard Bottoms & Tan Lines – How To Fish A Low Tide

Artificial Intelligence ~ Tools Of The Trade By David Fladd

Targeting A Super Slam – By Jiggin’ Jerry

How To Target BIG Sheepshead