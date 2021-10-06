Folly Beach to Edisto Island Fishing Report For October – Capt John Ward

October has to be my favorite month to fish in the low country. The bait run is in full force with the mullet run starting up and the creeks are loaded with shrimp, the water is exploding with life and constant predators crashing on bait.

October produces shorter days and cooling temperatures, has the fish highly aggressive and packing on calories to help make it through the upcoming winter.

Early morning top water bite has been good for: reds, trout, ladyfish, blues and flounder throwing your favorite top water plug walking the dog across the morning glass.

October produces shorter days and cooling temperatures has the fish highly aggressive and packing on calories

Popping cork fishing with live bait (shrimp, minnows and mullet) have been producing the best numbers of trout and ladyfish working points and creek mouths.

Low tide fishing structure has been doing really well with catching redfish, black drum, flounder, and sheepshead but we have been upsizing the baits because shrimp don’t last too long on or near the bottom with all of the bait stealers around.



On the calmer days in October some of the most exciting fishing has been on the front beach for: tarpon, sharks, mackerel, and bull reds working the big schools of mullet making their way South down the beach.

Do you have a lake front property or land in the country and want a housing solution? Check out supporters of our magazine N&M Homes click their ad and visit their website – they have a quality solution for you at a reasonable cost.

______________________

The nearshore reef fishing has been keeping up with the inshore stuff, by producing lots of action and variety, with the biggest change this month being the amount of bull reds hanging around the reef structure, and the weakfish starting to group up in huge schools.

Even though October is still really warm, we should start to be able to enjoy the cooler mornings with crisp air, and thinner crowds on the water.

Get out there and enjoy one of the best times to be out on the water.

Remember to try and practice more catch and release for the future and take a kid fishing.

Tight lines,

Captain John Ward

Give us a call at 843-693-2460 or look us up on the web at www.affinitycharters.com

One of our captains can help get you out for an enjoyable day on the water.

Captain John Ward / Affinity Charters

You may also enjoy reading

The Search For Hard Bottoms & Tan Lines – How To Fish A Low Tide

Artificial Intelligence ~ Tools Of The Trade By David Fladd

Targeting A Super Slam – By Jiggin’ Jerry

How To Target BIG Sheepshead