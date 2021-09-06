Folly Beach to Edisto Island Fishing Report For September – Capt John Ward

It’s September, shorter days cooler temperatures hopefully the start of college football and kids going back to school, begins the start of fall and the best fishing season in the low country.

Tons of bait everywhere and the water is alive, the bite inshore and nearshore has really picked up in the last couple of weeks.

Inshore on the cleaner water days have been producing great numbers of larger trout, ladyfish, jacks, blues and redfish on the higher tides using live bait under popping corks.

At low tide we are still battling the bait thieves, but getting some nice red drum, flounder and black drum fishing live and cut bait around structure.

With great numbers of bait funneling through the inlets there have been tons of: sharks, tarpon, and jacks exploding on schools of bait.

So far in September nearshore waters and the reefs have been active , with bottom fishing producing: ladyfish, reds, black drum, cobia, grunts, and snapper, with: spanish mackerel, bluefish, spadefish, king mackerel, and triple tail active on the surface.

As we go into the month of September fishing should only progressively be getting better as we move into Fall, so get out on the water and take advantage of this amazing bite.

Get outside in September and enjoy this beautiful lowcountry weather, and remember to take a kid fishing for the future of our sport.

Tight lines,

Captain John Ward

Give us a call at 843-693-2460 or look us up on the web at www.affinitycharters.com

One of our captains can help get you out for an enjoyable day on the water.

Captain John Ward / Affinity Charters

