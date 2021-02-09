Mt Pleasant Pier February Fishing Forecast

The Mount Pleasant Pier forecast for February fishing is very similar to the ones for the past few months.

This is the time of year we typically see anglers focus on sheepshead and trout. Look to target these species on the incoming tide when possible.

With everyone looking for the same fish at similar times in a handful of locations, this is a good time to remind everyone of a few things.

Thanks to Coastal Angler Magazine and social media posts from our fishermen, sheepshead has become THE fish everyone wants to catch from the pier.

Sheepshead are caught from one end of the pier to the other, but during the winter months we see better results in the deeper water.

With anglers all wanting to fish those areas it’s important to share the space and practice social distancing.

Pier rules allow for 2 rods per person in order for several fishermen to work an area and provide personal space at the same time.

Share the space, help each other out, and you could have a day like the guys pictured with the article.

Fresh mussels seem to be the most reliable bait when targeting the local population of sheepshead.

Gamakatsu size 1, 2, or 4 live bait hooks are great with the mussels and popular among regulars.

Fiddler crabs, oysters, and sand fleas also make good bait; however, fiddlers may be difficult to find when it’s cold out.

The River Watch Café and Gift Shop on the pier carries frozen sand fleas, Gamakatsu hooks, and a variety of other tackle items to help you land the big one.

In addition to sheepshead you may find trout lurking under the pier waiting for that ambush. Anglers have success targeting trout during the last 2 hours of the outgoing tide and the first 2 hours of the incoming tide when the water first starts to spill back onto the flat.

Artificials like Vudu, Zman, and Billy Bay are popular choices. Stop in and chat with us and we’ll be glad to share what’s been going on recently. Maybe next month you’ll be featured here.

Good Luck! Chris Pounder, CPRP Manager | Mount Pleasant Pier

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission | Mount Pleasant Pier

For more info please contact the pier at (843) 762-9946

or visit www.charlestoncountparks.com

Leave Comments Below!

You may also enjoy reading:

Are We Losing Our Habitat?

How To Target BIG Sheepshead

Targeting A Super Slam – By Jiggin’ Jerry