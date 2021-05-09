Mt Pleasant Pier May Fishing Forecast

May is a great opportunity to try something new and possibly introduce youth family members to the world of Charleston pier fishing. As the water continues to warm up, so does the bite.

Many youth fishermen don’t care what they catch. Their excitement is in seeing something come out of the water, over the rail, and flopping on the deck in front of them.

Some of the happiest moments I’ve witnessed on the pier involve kids catching puffer fish and being mesmerized as the fish puffs itself up. It’s not always about the trophy catches.

For anglers looking to target something a little larger, May should have something for everyone.

To help that youth angler get “hooked” on the sport, a great place to start is with small hooks like a Sabiki rig.

You can pick these rigs up at the River Watch Café & Gift Shop on the pier or at your favorite local tackle shop.

Sabiki rigs come ready to go so all you have to do is tie them onto your existing fishing line and drop them over the side.

Be ready to watch the excitement as the kids get into pinfish, grunts, perch, and puffers that hang around the pilings.

A few years ago, during May we even saw keeper size Cobia caught on a mud minnow so be ready for anything.

Chunks of squid or shrimp work very well with this setup. Whether you’re catching these fish for bait or just for fun it’s something the whole family can do together.

We expect to see schools of mullet return to the Charleston Harbor and with bait comes the predators.

Anglers should expect the usual mix of red drum, flounder, and sheepshead to continue.

Bluefish, Spanish mackerel, and even pompano show up around this time of year as well.

It’s time to dust off those reels, clean out that tackle bag, and come give it a shot.

This year we are trying a new format for fishing tournaments in May and June. In lieu of a single day tournament we’ll be holding a month long tournament that will allow anglers to fish at their leisure and upload catch photos to our website.

Details are being finalized as this article is being sent to print so be sure to visit www.charlestoncountyparks.com for more information during the month of May.

For the non-fishermen in your family you can also find details about other Charleston County Park facilities and upcoming special events. See you on the pier!

Good Luck! Chris Pounder, CPRP Manager | Mount Pleasant Pier

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission | Mount Pleasant Pier

For more info please contact the pier at (843) 762-9946

or visit www.charlestoncountparks.com

