The Right Place At The Right Time – By Jiggin Jerry

Jiggin Jerry | June 2021

Through all my years of fishing and all the knowledge I have gained studying detailed information and hands-on observation of fish species, learning what they eat, their breeding habits, their migration habits and what kind of environment they thrive in.

Practicing and coming up with numerous fishing techniques, targeting all kinds of species with all kinds of equipment, and now as a fishing instructor, I practice teaching all I have learned to others.

But, sometimes there are other lessons in life, especially when it comes to fishing.

Yes, when fishing, you need to know your fish, and you need to know what equipment to use at the time and how to use it, and yes, you need to know what bait or lures to place before your game.

But, all of this means nothing unless you are in the right place at the right time.

It could be grandpa’s old faithful spot. It could be your favorite neighborhood pond that never lets you down. It could be a location that a friend had taken you fishing before.

A fisherman would believe the right place at the right time means a location that you have caught fish at a certain time of day, whether on a pond, in a lake, offshore or inshore. But, there is more to the story. .

The right place at the right time is not just about a location you heard of. It’s not just about a spot you have caught fish before. It’s about a moment in a fisherman’s life that comes unexpectedly.

It’s a moment while fishing that time seems to slow down. This feeling comes about you, whether you’re with friends, family or by yourself, you slowly glance up and look at the sky and everything seems just right.

The water is in the perfect conditions. The wind is exactly where it needs to be, and the fish are there. You have exactly the right equipment.

You have the exact lures and bait needed for the moment. Everything seems to be in perfect alignment and then it begins!

Whether it is just one great fish that you’ve always wanted or it’s a moment where you’re catching one fish after the other, everything else in your mind seems to go away.

The rest of the world does not exist at that moment. A rush of adrenaline moves through your body. Your heart races.

Your voice rises and a smile comes across your face that is so pronounced that your cheeks hurt.

Then within a period of time it all seems to subside, and you find yourself immediately looking back at the moment.

The memories of the moment always seem to play in slow motion. It is a memory that never leaves.

These are the memories that keep a fisherman going. Times like these are not abundant. Some fishermen may only experience this once.

Others dozens of times. It is the moment in a fisherman’s life when you were in the right place at the right time.

So, if there is anything that I can help teach you in all my years of fishing, after all the articles I have written, videos I have done, seminars and classes I have taught, this is probably one of the most important to learn.

It is one of the things to look forward to for those who have not yet experienced it, and one of the things to strive for again and again for those that have experienced it.

Now that I have explained the symptoms of the experience to those for the first time, and a reminder to those experienced, just remember these are the moments that drive us forward—the moments that we try to find again and again.

We find ourselves going back to the same spot where it all happened the first time just hoping that you can do it all again, that you can arrive and put yourself in the right place at the right time.

So, don’t give up if you don’t find it quickly, and remember the world is a big place and there are a lot of locations that are holding that moment for the one fisherman at that one place at that one time

Like I always say, good luck out there and have fun fishing!

