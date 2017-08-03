Come join us for a special Coastal Angler trip to Belize! September 5-7!

It’s August when the fish are (finally!) here in big numbers and everyone is dropping a line. Whether into the fresh (see Tom’s article in this issue) or the salt, by land or by sea, from a kayak or a sportfish, for the table or to win the big tournament prizes, this is high fishing time and the catching is easy.

But our sights are set beyond local fishing this month.

As we put this issue of Coastal Angler to bed we are here at ICAST in Florida. ICAST is the largest fishing trade event in the world and we are seeing old friends and making new ones. Yesterday we reviewed the new products, and MAN there is some cool new gear coming your way.

Also spent time with old friends like Rhode Island’s own Matt Smalley. Mike shared his story last month of the quest for the Belize Super Slam only to find that Matt already beat him to it. Arg. He hates when that happens!

Well, your chance is coming to get that Belize Super Slam for yourself.

We are planning the first Coastal Angler Quest for the Super Slam to Belize September 5-7. All you have to do is get yourself to Belize City (points? Cash?) and pay a few hundred bucks, and Mahogany Bay, Mike and I will do the rest. We will fly you to Ambergris Caye, share gourmet dining, local cuisine and lots of local rum – not to mention the chicken drop. And take you for a bucket list fishing trip in search of the Belize Super Slam.

On September 5-7 we will be taking a limited group of not more than 15 anglers for a bucket list trip of a lifetime. The purpose – in addition to fishing – it to check out Mahogany Caye as the best investment option we’ve seen. You will not be pitched a time share. You will meet with some world class developers and learn what you need to know about investing in properties like this one, how the competition is going, ROI and more. We loved it and we are going back – hope you will join us! Click on mbvlifestyle.com/coastalangler now or email me directly at lisa@coastalanglermagazine.com for more information!!

In the meantime, get fishing closer to home and take the family! ere are so many great tourneys around New England – many of them free and geared to kids – you can check them out at www.AmericanFishingContests. com.

If you have feedback of any kind – good, bad, irate, overjoyed, overwhelmed, underwhelmed or indifferent – please re away. You make yourself heard by zapping a quick note to us, signing on to our FaceBook page (www.facebook.com/CoastalAnglerMagazineLongIsland) or Twitter at CoastalAnglerRI.

Tight Lines.

Lisa Helme and Mike Danforth, Owners and Publishers