Mike’s First Bonefishing Trip, Carolyn Newman Joins Coastal Angler and It’s Tournament Season!

After many years of wishing, Mike finally got the birthday present he really wanted, a fly-fishing adventure. Not just any trip would do, this had to be an as-yet-undiscovered anglers’ paradise with beautiful turquoise water, plentiful bonefish, permit and tarpon and no competition for the fish as far as the eye could see. Oh, and the rum drinks had to be cold and the food hot and delicious.

There’s a special feeling when you work hard to find the exact gift your loved one wants, and then it is super-special when it turns out even better.

We settled on Ambergris Caye, Belize. We had spent a day there snorkeling a few years ago and we both wanted more. Our friends at Mahogany Bay Village – the island’s hottest new luxury community – made the trip perfect with supplying awesome guides for both snorkeling and fishing. They guided us to the best watering holes and meals. Just don’t ask about the Chicken Drop. But check out our story in this issue – you’ll be on a plane before you can say tarpon.

Big news closer to home. We are thrilled to Welcome Carolyn Newman to the Coastal Angler team! Carolyn is well known in our marketplace as a national accounts manager for Soundings for years, and she comes to us with the highest recommendations from clients and friends. Please – call her back and show her the love when she reaches out! She will quickly become your greatest business development asset.

