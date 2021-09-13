Sportsman Open 322 – FAMILY TIMES & SERIOUS OFFSHORE FISHING

The Sportsman Open 322 is right between the Open 302 and the Open 352, like the bookends to this boat it is built using a hybrid vacuum infusion process and features a very impressive 360-degree fiberglass stringer grid (instead of bonding to the hull bottom with “fingers”, it is fully bonded all the way around). There is an awesome factory option for a Second Station/Half Tower. (shown above)

During our ride on the boat on the boat around Charleston harbor we noticed the comfortable running and cruising positions, these are possible because of how much time Sportsman devotes to ergonomic testing while simulating 3D models of the boat. We also loved the Seakeeper option

The Twin 400 Mercury’s we were using are a great match and plenty of power for the 322. We really appreciated the high freeboard (a battleship ready to tackle the waters, just in a much more streamlined package).

The Open 322 is truely a versatile, well built, fishing boat that competes very well with some of the other exceptional center consoles out there, if you are in the market for this size of boat we strongly encourage you to take a close look at this total package fishing machine.

