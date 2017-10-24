Stripers, Tautog Chowder, Subscriptions and More

Heartfelt thanks to our regular readers, first-timers, advertisers, friends and relatives for the outpouring of support for Coastal Angler. The issues are flying off the shelf. This has led to some calls from readers who are upset that their favorite outfitter or watering hole is out of free copies by mid-month. November is the month that we start to shift distribution from the bait and tackles that close up for the season (while their owners head south to chase the bite.) We add more Stop and Shops and other main stream, year-round businesses. Check out the locations page for the new seasonal distribution or go to our website!

We are definitely considering increasing this free circulation, and will probably do it in the spring as fishing season 2018 ramps up, but for now the best suggestion is to subscribe! In addition to the 20,000 free copies we distribute each month in Rhode Island/Connecticut and Long Island, you now have the option to subscribe and beat the crowds, avoiding disappointment at the racks. Get your own subscription at www.coastalanglermag.com/rhodeisland/subscribe. Remember – we are entering all subscribers into a drawing for a Yeti cooler – the cooler of a lifetime and it could be yours, just for subscribing to Coastal Angler Magazine Long Island.

And back to the fishing business at hand – October into November signals Fall fishing and the beginning of tautog season. Word has it that the catch is still a bit weird but good – especially scup and tog. Chefs are getting out the large pots for tautog chowder. We’ve seen and tried a few of the best, but the overwhelming house favorite is from our own Mike Wade of Watch Hill Outfitters – check out his recipe in this month’s Sea-to-Table.

Please reach out with your rants, raves, comments…still a work in progress, but we are working hard to bring you the best.

Tight Lines,

Lisa Helme and Mike Danforth Owners and Publishers