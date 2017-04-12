12th Annual Boynton Beach Firefighter Fishing Tournament and Firehouse Chili Cook-off: April 15

Fish On!

Our 2016 Boynton Beach Firefighters Fishing Tournament & Chili Cook-Off was a resounding success as Boynton Beach Fire Chief Glenn Joseph presents Dr. George

McDermott of the Kiwanis Club of Boynton Beach (our charity of choice) with a check in the amount of $8,000.00!

So, we’re sounding the alarm to come out and meet a firefighter or two and help us exceed last year’s event! That’s right — it’s time to start thinking about tight-lines, razor-sharp hooks, fair winds, kingfish, dolphin, wahoo and calm seas! Just breeze into Boynton Beach and join us for the 12th Annual Boynton Beach Firefighter Fishing Tournament and Firehouse Chili Cook-off on April 15, 2017 at Harvey Oyer Park.

The festivities begin at high noon, which includes a BBQ, raffle prizes, music, a firehouse chili competition, children’s activities and a variety of vendors! Don’t miss our fish weigh-in and cash prize giveaway! Men, women and junior anglers will be competing for over $10,000 in cash and prizes! And, please don’t forget about the chili — oh that firehouse chili! Some of the finest chefs in South Florida whip steamy caldrons of fiery chili in an epic quest for the cash!