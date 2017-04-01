21st LCEC United Way Fishing Tournament 2017

On April 15, 2017, LCEC will host the 21th Annual LCEC United Way Fishing Tournament. This tournament has raised nearly $400,000 for the United Way since it began in 1996! Anglers come from throughout the state to participate in this popular tournament which features great fishing, delicious food and a HUGE raffle with hundreds of prizes awarded including an LCEC retired 2009 Ford Ranger truck! This year, the tournament will also include a silent raffle with great catches from jewelry to theater tickets to stays on Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island!

The LCEC United Way Fishing Tournament is being held at some of Southwest Florida’s best fishing locations; Pine Island Sound, Charlotte Harbor and surrounding waters. The cost per person is $65 before April 12 and $75 thereafter. There is a student rate of $50 before April 12 and $55 thereafter. College students must have current college identification to qualify for this rate. A mandatory captain’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on April 14 at D & D Matlacha Bait and Tackle. All participants will receive a commemorative long-sleeve shirt and a delicious home-cooked BBQ meal! Meals for guests and non-fisherman can be purchased for $5 during weigh-in.

LCEC is extremely grateful to employees, return fishermen, vendors and local businesses for their continued support over the years. For details on prizes, donations or entry into the tournament, visit https://uw.lcec.net/SitePages/Fish.aspx, contact fish@lcec.net, or call Dana Nicloy at 239-656-2122. Don’t miss this chance to reel in fish, fun and funds for the United Way!

LCEC ’17 brochure

