Back Country Fishing – April

The wind has been blowing for the last few weeks so its been tough to put up any great numbers in the backcountry but on those occasional nice days the fishing has been spectacular. On a recent charter while spanish mackerel fishing we caught a few nice Cobia like the one in this photo below the weather was perfect and they swam up in our chum slick riding the coat tails of a 10ft bull shark. Today as i sit at the computer putting this fishing report together its blowing 25mph so you just have to pick your days this time of year, as soon as the wind stops blowing get out there on the h20. The backcountry in the everglades has beed pretty good if you are just looking to bend the rod with jacks and sea trout, but before too long the silver kings will be showing up in my report and honestly i can’t wait to start tarpon season 2017!

