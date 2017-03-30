Flounder Tips and Tactics

I just want to start off by saying thank you very much for all of your support. Every month I am noticing the amount of people reading is rising in numbers. That makes me feel great, I am very happy helping other people whether it is fishing related or not. Enough about that let’s talk about the flounder and how their spring migration back in is coming along. I would love to tell you that they are fully back and everywhere but I cannot. The truth of it is that there are fish around but unless you are dedicated and willing to do some searching, it is definitely not a walk in the park to limit just yet. Don’t get me wrong I am still seeing a good amount of flounder but I have to work for them, especially ones that are over the eighteen inch mark. Since the last issue I was lucky enough to gig my personal best flounder. It was just a bit over the twenty-five inch mark and a hair over six and a half pounds. On that night the fish we were seeing were almost all males hanging around. This tells me that once the water temps get a little higher, maybe like 75 degrees, the females will start making their way back into the flats. I am hearing of better numbers in the Galveston area. My best suggestion gigging wise is to go and get you a Jerry’s led light and start working where the drop offs are extreme. You should be able to find a few if the wind will die down long enough to get out there. Just be careful and always take a wading or gigging buddy with you.

I got a chance to go the jetties with my rod and reel and catch some flounder this last week. I was fishing the surf side and working small finger mullet that I had caught with my cast net. Majority of the fish were caught on my chickenboy lures, black mamba colored bubba clucker on a quarter ounce jig head double rigged. I did have to slow down my presentation though since they need the water to warm up just a little. We will have a great spring run once this happens. Please do not be shy, if you have any questions for me at all just shoot me an email or join my face book page called Flounder Fanatics. Tight lines and sharp gigs until next time. A big thanks to all of my sponsors: Chickenboy Lures, Ardent Reels, Stinkypants fishing, Thump Kings, Fin Addict, Redtail Republic and Fishing Reactant Compound.

Brian Joseph Spencer

Flounder Fanatics @ Facebook

Flounderfanatics@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...