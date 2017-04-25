Hendersonville – The Green River

By Michael Yelton

The Green River is a tail-water located in Polk County and is the main tributary to Lake Adger, which is part of the Broad River Basin. The Green is a national treasure for whitewater kayakers, which come from far and wide to run the rough and wild Green River Gorge section of the river – this is referred to as the “Narrows”. If you ever get a chance go to YouTube and search the Green River Narrows Race, you can see how intense it is, for yourself. The FIshtop Falls river access, which is the take-out for the Narrows, offers an interesting mix of kayakers, fisherman and hikers, alike. The one thing they all have in common is their love for the Green.

So, if you’re going to fish the Green, don’t be discouraged if the parking lot is full. Over half of the vehicles are kayakers there to run the river. The Green has three different designations for fishing: Wild, Delayed Harvest and Hatchery Supported water. The regulations for each designation can be checked at www.ncwildlife.org under the fishing tab.

If you’re up for an adventurous hike, the Green River Gorge will have all you want and then some. It’s full of big drops and class 3-5 rapids. This section is designated wildwater and has a bounty of beautiful wild rainbows. If you are not in good physical condition, I do not advise this hike for you. There are also a healthy population of Timber Rattlesnakes in the Gorge, so please be advised.

If a more laid back approach is what you’re searching for, the Delayed Harvest section would be your cup of tea. From the Fishtop Falls access downstream, there is a three-mile stretch that offers rainbows, brookies and brown trout. With different water release schedules daily, be sure to check Duke Energy Scheduled Flow Releases webpage. www.lakes.duke-energy.com before you go. When Duke Energy is releasing water, it takes roughly about 3 ½ hours to reach the Fishtop Falls access.

Below the Delayed Harvest section is a 4-mile Hatchery Supported section where anglers can keep up to 7 fish per angler. However, this section is closed during the month of March every year. During the summer months, this is a major tubing destination. All in all, the Green is a great river and fishery that offers up many opportunities to the outdoor enthusiast.

If you have any questions about the Green, feel free to contact me at info@granddaddyflyfishing.com.