Shrimping Forecast – April

Oak Hill & Edgewater reports remain divided. Meaning Edgewater is pulling lower than their neighbor Oak Hill/Lopez area. The run seems to begin just a tad North of Riverbreeze boat ramp (CM 73) and extending as far South as CM 9a in Oak Hill. The most pressure is from CM 4 to CM 7 from center channel to West Side. Oak Hill turns on immediate vs. an hour delay in Edgewater. Water clarity visuals are about 2 foot. Bait fish and cat fish continue to reduce our visuals as they hover around our lights. Social media is buzzing about the MacDaddy smart lights “strobe” function knocking them off the lights.

Volusia sizes are 3-4 inch range for majority, small percent of 5-inchers and up. The Volusia jumbo shrimp are summer whites dominating Brevard County and entering Volusia via Haulover Canal. Brevard County is cast netting full pulls during day and night at Max Brewer relief bridge. Titusville Pier is inconsistent, Haulover Canal is quiet, Railroad Bridge again inconsistent. You have to take the risk and be willing to stay from sunset till late morning at any of the Titusville hot spots. Side note, many full pulls in Key Largo of large pink shrimp. Melbourne boys are scouting Eau Gallie and Mather’s Bridge. The fronts and whipping winds have given them some success (tease) netting 3 digit pulls of nice large shrimp (other nights they see 1-3 shrimp). I cannot get confirmation if the Melbourne large is consistent with the invasion of the white shrimp. Volusia is spitting really small shrimp but 5 gallons is do-able on out-going tides pretty consistently. Shrimping season is winding down. Follow the intel on Facebook, Florida Shrimping Academy – Tips & Tricks.