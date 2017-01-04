Spicy Veracruz Style Grouper By Janet Kunde

This came to us using Cod and was sent down by a friend in Colorado. He said they really enjoyed it, but, they get everything shipped in. We thought a local fish would be just as good and it was.

2 tablespoons flour

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

4 (4-6 ounce) filets ¾ inch thick (can use fresh or frozen)

1 ½ tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 onion thinly sliced

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 (14 ½ ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chilies and juice, undrained

½ cup halved pimiento-stuffed olives

1 tablespoon capers, rinsed

½ teaspoon dried oregano

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

In a flat pan, mix flour, salt and pepper; add fish and flour both sides. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil on medium-high. Add filets and cook 5 to 7 minutes or until golden and just cooked through, turning once. Remove to a platter; cover to keep warm. Heat remaining oil in skillet. Add onion and cook on medium-high for 4 minutes or until just golden. Add garlic; cook 1 minute or until fragrant. Stir in tomatoes with juice, olives, capers and oregano; bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer 3 minutes. Spoon sauce over fish and serve. Garnish with parsley. Pinot Grigio went very well with this, enjoy.