St. Croix’s Redesigned Avid Inshore Rods

St. Croix has revamped and refined their popular Avid Inshore saltwater rod series with new blanks, new components, and radical new cosmetics. The new sea foam green metallic, SCIII graphite blanks are designed using St. Croix’s exclusive Integrated Poly Curve® (IPC®) tooling technology for continuous-curve tapers, increased hoop strength and improved sensitivity. The new Avid Inshore guide platform is upgraded to Kigan Master Hand Zero Tangle guides with solid titanium frames for 100 percent protection from saltwater corrosion.

Designed specifically for inshore saltwater angling, the Avid Inshore rods are fitted with Fuji® DPS reel seats with gunsmoke hoods on spinning models and Fuji® ECS or TCS reel seats with gunsmoke hood on casting models. The super-grade cork handles are tipped with corrosion-proof wind checks, and all thread wraps are protected by two coats of Flex Coat slow-cure finish.

Designed and handcrafted in Park Falls, Wisc., the all-new Avid Inshore rods retail for $230 – $290 and come with a 15-year transferable warranty backed by St. Croix Superstar Service.