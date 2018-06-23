380 Outrage Boat Review

The Palm Beach area offers a tremendous variety of fishing including sailfish, dolphin, wahoo, snook, grouper, permit, tarpon, jacks, snapper, cobia, kingfish, Spanish mackerel, and swordfish along with many other sport fish. The beautiful blue waters of the Palm Beach area are also home to porpoises, sea turtles, manatees, and an abundance of shorebirds. A center console boat, such as the Boston Whaler 380 Outrage makes the perfect platform for enjoying the magnificent waters that surround Palm Beach.

The 380 Outrage performs beautifully as an offshore fishing platform, an entertaining vessel, a yacht tender or all the above. The roomy, forward cockpit features expansive seating and storage, while the aft cockpit includes an aft-facing couch with an optional removable table and an optional Summer Kitchen, perfect for entertaining friends and family.

Boston Whaler’s precision-engineered hull and triple Mercury Verado engines work together to provide remarkable efficiency, reliability and smooth, predictable handling. Choose optional Joystick Piloting for effortless docking and seamless command. The 380 Outrage performance and handling instills confidence in the operator and passengers alike.

Amenities for serious fishing include a 60-gallon transom livewell, a converting leaning post and ample strategically placed rod holders.

Comfort features include air-conditioned helm deck that boasts seating for the captain and two companions with bolsters and fold-down arm rests. The fully integrated hardtop offers protection from the elements and the spacious air-conditioned cabin features a fully enclosed head for added comfort and privacy.

The Boston Whaler 380 Outrage just may be the perfect boat for the Palm Beach area. You can find this model and many more at your local MarineMax store. Call (561) 494-7267 or contact us online at www.MarineMax.com/PalmBeachand schedule your personal tour today.