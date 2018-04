Saturday April 14 – 8am to 5pm, Lake Fairview Marina will be hosting their Annual Spring Regatta. Sailing races for both novice to expert. Food trucks, live music, raffles, giveaways & more. Bring the family for a great day on beautiful Lake Fairview. Family pets welcome. 4503 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando. For info call 407-295- 0117 or register at http:// www.regattanetwork.com/ event/16311.