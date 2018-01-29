Backcountry Fishing

by Greg Poland

The fishing is the Gulf of Mexico has been on fire with everything from Cobia to Spanish Mackeral and lots of great Triple Tail fishing along the trap lines, if you are a beginner fly fisherman or have ever wanted to get into the sport this is the very best time of year to try it out. When heading into the gulf for a day of mackerel fishing I take along a few blocks of chum and about 7-10 dozen shrimp, on the ride out we are always looking for floating triple tail which appear white laying on the surface near the a trap line. If you find one slow the boat down and cast a live shrimp up current of it and it makes for some great sight casting fun, if you are a fly fisherman use the same technique with a shrimp pattern.

Now that you have had some fun on the ride out pick a spot out in the gulf with a sand hole or find other boats in the area and start chumming the mackerel will usually find you, I like to drag the chum bag about 5 min to let them know I am in the area. The tackle you will need is a light spinning rod with either a jig or a hook with a live shrimp, I usually start off without a wire leader till we loose a few rigs then move over to a light wire leader. When they are really biting you can catch them on artificial lures or poppers for the fly fisherman, there is nothing quite like watching a mackerel skyrocket out of the water to eat a popper!

If the weather will allow go a little further past the mackeral to the deeper water or a wreck where you can do a little bottom fishing, you will find everything from snapper & grouper to cobia If you would like to get out on the water with me for a fay in the gulf give me a call at 305-393-3327 or send me an email at gregpoland@icloud.com I have some open dates and would love to show you a good time on the water.

