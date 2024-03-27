Bama Red Snapper Season Opens May 24

Red Snapper harvest for private and state-licensed charters vessels in Alabama state and federal waters on Friday, May 24, 2024. The season will consist of four-day weekends, Friday through Monday, beginning Friday, May 24, and continue until the private angler quota is projected to be met. Additionally, the entire week that includes Independence Day (July 1-5) will be open for red snapper fishing.

The season dates listed above only apply to anglers fishing from shore, private recreational vessels and state-licensed Alabama commercial party boats that do not hold federal for-hire fishing permits. The season for anglers fishing from federally permitted for-hire vessels will be announced by NOAA Fisheries at a future date.

The Alabama private angler quota for 2024 is set by NOAA Fisheries and is anticipated to be increased over the 2023 private angler quota of 591,185 pounds. An announcement from NOAA Fisheries is expected prior to the start of the 2024 season.

“We anticipate having a great red snapper season in 2024,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR Commissioner. “I am excited to get back out and catch some big red snapper with family and friends in Alabama’s Artificial Reef Zones again this summer. We will continue working to ensure our citizens and visitors have access to the abundant red snapper fishery off the coast of Alabama.”

Alabama uses Snapper Check to monitor shore, private vessel and state charter angler landings during the season, and will provide weekly updates at www.outdooralabama.com.

MRD will announce a season closure date when the 2024 quota is anticipated to be met.

Anglers are reminded of the following: