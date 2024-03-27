Bama Red Snapper Season Opens May 24

Red Snapper harvest for private and state-licensed charters vessels in Alabama state and federal waters on Friday, May 24, 2024. The season will consist of four-day weekends, Friday through Monday, beginning Friday, May 24, and continue until the private angler quota is projected to be met. Additionally, the entire week that includes Independence Day (July 1-5) will be open for red snapper fishing.
The season dates listed above only apply to anglers fishing from shore, private recreational vessels and state-licensed Alabama commercial party boats that do not hold federal for-hire fishing permits. The season for anglers fishing from federally permitted for-hire vessels will be announced by NOAA Fisheries at a future date.
The Alabama private angler quota for 2024 is set by NOAA Fisheries and is anticipated to be increased over the 2023 private angler quota of 591,185 pounds. An announcement from NOAA Fisheries is expected prior to the start of the 2024 season.
“We anticipate having a great red snapper season in 2024,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR Commissioner. “I am excited to get back out and catch some big red snapper with family and friends in Alabama’s Artificial Reef Zones again this summer. We will continue working to ensure our citizens and visitors have access to the abundant red snapper fishery off the coast of Alabama.”
Alabama uses Snapper Check to monitor shore, private vessel and state charter angler landings during the season, and will provide weekly updates at www.outdooralabama.com.
MRD will announce a season closure date when the 2024 quota is anticipated to be met.
Anglers are reminded of the following:
- Weekends open to red snapper harvest are defined as 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday.
- The daily bag limit will be two red snapper per person, per day with a minimum size limit of 16 inches total length.
- Anglers 16 years of age and older must have an Alabama saltwater fishing license (resident or non-resident, annual or trip), and any Alabama resident 65 or older or a lifetime saltwater license holder must have a current saltwater angler registration. The saltwater angler registration is free and available at www.outdooralabama.com/saltwater-fishing/saltwater-angler-registration.
- All anglers 16 years of age and older who possess Gulf reef fish, including red snapper, must have an Alabama Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement which is available at www.outdooralabama.com/saltwater-fishing/saltwater-reef-fish-endorsement.
- Anglers under the age of 16 are not required to be licensed, possess an Alabama Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement or have saltwater angler registration, but their catch must be included in a landing report.
- The owner or operator of each vessel landing red snapper in Alabama is required by law to complete one landing report per vessel trip of their harvested red snapper through Snapper Check prior to removing the fish from the boat or the boat with the fish being removed from the water. All landed red snapper are required to be reported prior to landing regardless of the jurisdiction in which the fish were caught. Greater amberjack and gray triggerfish are also required to be reported when the season is open and must be reported in Snapper Check.
- Red snapper caught from non-powered vessels, piers and the shoreline are required to be reported through Snapper Check and require a Conservation ID number, https://game.dcnr.alabama.gov/CID.
- A landing report may be submitted through Snapper Check in the Outdoor AL app, which is available from Apple and Android stores or online at www.outdooralabama.com.
- Participation in a MRD creel survey or being inspected by enforcement officers is not considered reporting. Anglers must still report through Snapper Check even if encountered by MRD staff.
- Operators of vessels with an Alabama Commercial Party Boat License without federal for-hire permits must abide by the state season, possess an Alabama Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement for charter vessels and may only fish inside the 9-mile state waters line. An Alabama Snapper Check landing report must be completed when landing red snapper in Alabama.
- Possession of red snapper in state waters while the Alabama season is closed is prohibited. Anglers fishing under another state’s red snapper season, must abide by that state’s rules and land fish in that state. Individuals on vessels with recreationally caught red snapper may not transit Alabama state waters while the Alabama season is closed.
- Operators of federally permitted for-hire boats must possess an Alabama Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement but are not required to report through Snapper Check.
- All vessels fishing for reef fish in federal waters are required to have a venting tool or descending device rigged and ready to use.
- Anglers on federally permitted charter vessels may fish in state waters only during the days the state season is open. They may transit with red snapper during the days state waters are closed. Once the federal season is closed, they may not fish in state or federal waters. Owners/operators of federally permitted charter vessels are required to possess an Alabama Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement.
Learn more at www.outdooralabama.com.