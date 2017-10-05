Capt. Judy Inshore Fishing Report – October 4th, 2017

October 4th, 2017 – Inshore fishing report! Thanks for reading!

Fishing statement: To try to ensure that fishing stays in the hearts of those that love it!

Inshore

Well, even with east winds howling causing much muddy conditions our inshore captains certainly made it work. While using finger mullet, live shrimp, and mud minnows they were able to bring spotted sea trout, red fish, flounder, black drum, and sheepshead to the hook. Now here’s the thing this bait selection by the fish wasn’t written in stone, because not every cast with shrimp worked. And not every cast worked with the other live bait either. So therefore everyone has to test the biting waters before know exactly which bait was going to work.

Now for those inshore fishermen that have been waiting to hear about the foretold trophy redfish bite. Well, wait no longer because it has arrived! So without further a do…the big fall/winter red fish bite has arrived! Where do you fish? Rivers and sounds! What the best situation to look for? Up right structure in the form of wood or concrete. These fish are known for picking out an area to feed that hold bait and also is protected from the jaws of the porpoises. Please remember most of these trophies reds are catch and release only! Red fish over 23 inches have to be released back to the wild! We suggest handling the fish carefully and quickly!

While inshore fishing with Captain Kevin Rose of Miss Judy Charters, Greg Latta and son Benjamin of Smyrna, Georgia had grand catching day. Greg is holding a nice triple tail that gladly took him up on his large live shrimp. According to Captain Kevin, he thought at first it was a hooked redfish because the fish had headed straight for the grass. However, once in the grass the fish wanted out and then it headed straight for the middle of the river. And after it got in some open water it did exactly what most triple tails do! What is that? Jump up and get some air!

While inshore fishing with Captain Tommy Williams of Miss Judy Charters these fishermen caught a mixed bag affair! And it was fun too! What did they use for bait? Live shrimp and fresh dead leftover shrimp parts!

Keaten Kelly (black drum, plaid shirt) of Dallas, Texas; Keith Rouse Jr (black drum) of Savannah, Georgia; Christopher Kelly (spotted sea trout) of Dallas Texas; Captain Tommy Williams ( fist full of fish); and Keith Rouse (spot tail bass and black drum) of Savannah, Georgia.

Meet the inshore catching team! Was it windy? Was most of the water in a muddy water condition? Yes, but did Captain Tommy Williams still find the fish? Yes! What did the team us for bait? Live shrimp!

A net full of fine fish! While fishing with Captain Tommy Williams of Miss Judy Charters what did Keaten Kelly Dallas Texas, Keith Rouse Jr Savannah Georgia, Christopher Kelly Dallas Texas, and Keith Rouse Savannah Georgia catch? It is better known as a net full of fish! What kind of fish are in the net? Flounder, black drum, spotted sea trout, and red fish! What do we call that? A Grand Savannah Slam plus one! Now you know the rest of the inshore catching story brought to you by Captain Judy!

Michael Lankford Atlanta, Georgia, Captain Kevin Rose of Miss Judy Charters, Crayton Lankford Tucker Georgia, David Lankford Talahi Island, Georgia and Chris Lankford Washougal, WA! They kept these for dinner and released the rest! What do I see? Eight fish! What does

this mean? Once cleaned the team would have 16 full fillets or 32 fish sandwiches, or 64 big bites. It just depends on how you want to cut it! No matter what, plenty of fried fish was had by all!

Can you say, “Live Bait?” According To Captain Kevin Rose of Miss Judy Charters live bait is the ticket to getting these inshore fishing to the hook. However, not all bait work all of the time every time! This past weekend Captain Kevin used light shrimp, mud minnows, and finger mullet. What worked when? According to Captain Kevin shrimp worked one day and mullet the other! Making bait selections for the week having “no rhythm or reason!” So what did he do he had they all and tried each to see which one worked the best!

Thanks for reading! – Captain Judy



Captain Judy Helmey

Miss Judy Charters

Kicking Fish Tail Since 1956!

124 Palmetto Drive

Savannah, Georgia 31410

(912)-897-4921 or (912)-897-2478

(912)-897-3460 fax

fishjudy2@aol.com