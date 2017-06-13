Capt. Judy Offshore Fishing Report – June 8, 2017

June 8, 2017 – Offshore fishing report! Thanks for reading!

Fishing statement: To try to ensure that fishing stays in the hearts of those that loves it!

While fishing with Captain Ken Kennickell and Captain Deidra Jeffcoat of Miss Judy Charters, this fishing team had quite a bit of fish-catching action.

Now let talk about this fish day…it was a trolling trip firstly! Not a bottom fishing or spade fishing trip! The Spanish and king mackerel all were caught while trolling at about 5 to 6 knots. The artificial bait used was 0 and 00 Clark spoons, which were pulled behind assorted sizes of planers. (#1, #2, and #3 planers) Now let’s get talking about this large spadefish that Bill Bynum is holding. It is a nice one for sure, but it was not caught the generic way! However, it was caught the fisherman way, which means lots of reeling a going on! It was caught while regular trolling for mackerel! And once again it just goes to show us that when fishing in the ocean that you don’t really know what you might catch and how you are going to do it with what!

I took this fishing team for a fun day of bottom fishing at the artificial reef! Here’s what they kept, which consisted of black sea bass, white grunt, ocean perch, and porgy. What did they release? The Savannah, Georgia team released many undersized black sea bass, assorted sizes of genuine red snapper, king mackerel, cobia, and triggerfish. All in all, it was a fish catching, keeping, releasing kind of a day for sure!

Offshore Artificial Reefs

Those located in 45 to 60 feet of water are holding Spanish/king mackerel, little tunny, barracuda, bluefish, and other biters! Best bait is going be 0 to 00 sizes Clark spoons pulled behind 1/2/3 ounce trolling sinkers or #1, #2, #3, planers. Yes, the bite had been pretty solid. However, as you know when it comes to fishing some catching days are better than others!

Savannah Snapper Banks

A grand Memorial Day Weekend salute!

Ray Wagner of Richmond Hill, Georgia is holding his just caught soon to be released genuine red snapper! Captain Kathy Brown is giving her thumbs up approval. Ray is stationed here and is part of 3Rd Battalion 7th Infantry!

The bottom fishing is great. We are catching vermilion, white grunt, black sea bass, triggerfish, cobia, grouper, genuine red snapper, an assortment of pogies, Mahi Mahi, king mackerel, and I could go on. The bottom line when it comes to fishing whether is on the bottom or on the troll you really never know what you might catch! Best baits when bottom fishing is cut squid and fish. When trolling I suggest ballyhoo rigged on assorted color Sea Witches. When drifting or on the slow troll I suggest assorted color dusters king rigs rigged with light wire and small hooks. As far as bait on light tackle rigs I suggest live/fresh dead cigar minnows or Spanish sardines.

Captain Kathy Brown was assisting Christopher Miller of Blue Ash, Ohio as well! What’s on the end of his line? Here are hints: It’s big and it’s strong! It’s a big shark! The best fishing news is that there is more to come in regards to the Millers’ big fish catch day! This was Christopher’s first big shark!

Well, well, what do we have here? Christopher Miller Blue Ash, Ohio is holding a nice genuine red snapper. His father, David is showing us a big fish catching smile. Captain Kathy is holding David’s just landed genuine red snapper. David knows that his fish is bigger than his son’s! I knew I would struggle to try and pick this fish up! So I asked Captain Kathy do the heaving lifting!

Where were we fishing? Savannah Snapper banks!

David is making way and his battery pack is paying the price. Electric reels are great especially if you know how to work them to your advantage. The best news is that David does know how to use them and how to get the most out of a fight with the fish!

Yes, I know that cobia season is closed, but that doesn’t stop them from biting your hook. Most likely this fish could not read or it didn’t get the memo!

David Miller Blue Ash, Ohio has successfully brought this cobia to the boat! Although 2017 keeping cobia season is closed they are still fun to catch! And the best news is that you, I, and all other fishermen can catch them over and over again! And from what I am seeing of the cobia populations that have been schooling at the channel buoys, artificial reefs, and snapper banks we are all going to be doing a lot of watching, catching, and releasing! Boy, it has truly become a catch and release fishing world!

While heading home David Miller, his son Christopher, Captain Kathy brBrown and I got another grand saltwater show brought us by a local dolphin. As you can see it was playing catch with a fish that is had just caught. I guess since no other dolphin were around sometimes you just got to play catch with yourself..and this is exactly what this dolphin did! It was thrown up and retrieved by the same dolphin over and over.

Yes, dolphins just want to have fun! I took this picture as I was making way up Hogan’s Marina in Turner’s Creek! This dolphin AKA we named “Bubbles!” is having a ball playing catch!

Captain Kathy Brown Miss Judy Charters, Christopher Miller Blue Ash, Ohio, and his father David Miller knows how to catch fish! Here’s what we kept not what we caught! I call this a premium cooler lid full of fine bottom eating fish! What’s for dinner? Vermilion snapper aka b-liners, hog nose aka white grunts, black sea bass aka black fish, and trigger fish, aka known as so good!

Thanks for reading! – Captain Judy

