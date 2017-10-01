Cat Island Fishing Forecast – October, 2017

Probably one our most favorite months to fish is October. The cool weather is such a welcome treat. A lot of the boating traffic slows down, due to NFL/SEC

Football. Of course hunting season will start thinning the crowds out, big time.

Just like in Game of Thrones, “Winter is Coming”. With the cold fronts, come the trout and red fish feeding frenzies. If you are able to get on the front side of an approaching cold front, the cards are definitely stacked in your favor.

On the calm days, our boats will be down south in the Louisiana Marsh, working the oyster reefs in 3-6 feet of water. Any type of birds working, or slicks popping up, usually mean big numbers of school speckled trout and white trout. Normally, if the white trout are thick, the big bull reds are somewhere near by. This is the main reason we tie 40lb leaders under our Boat Monkey Popping Corks. Soft plastics like Matrix or a Savage 3-D shrimp work very well.

Some of our boats and guides will be working out at the Cat Island House. Much of our red fishing in October is done at Cat Island. We use the same Boat Monkey Cork rig, but we do shorten the leaders from 2 feet to about 1 foot. We also try to tip the plastics with shrimp, minnows or cut bait. Just something to put a little smell out there.

The triple tails usually are making their exit this month, as are the flounders. So still check under buoys and channel marker. Also don’t be afraid to fish moving water around drains and rivers.

What ever you do, just be sure to be safe and have fun. Thanks for reading!

Captain Sonny Schindler

Shore Thing Fishing Charters

Bay St Louis, MS

228-342-2295

www.shorethingcharters.com