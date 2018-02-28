Exciting New Partnership for RiverMusic and RiverFest 2018

By Suzanne Moore

RiverLink is pleased to announce our partnership with New Belgium Brewing as presenting host for RiverMusic and RiverFest 2018. We are kicking off the summer of 2018 with RiverMusic and RiverFest taking place on the lawn of New Belgium Brewery, along the banks of the French Broad River. RiverMusic and RiverFest serve as annual fundraisers for RiverLink, and proceeds raised at each event directly support the work RiverLink does in our community. The RiverMusic series takes place on Friday evenings in June, July and September with RiverFest falling on Saturday, August 18th. RiverFest is also home to the famous “Anything That Floats Parade”, the signature event of RiverFest and one that brings a procession of wildly decorated rafts, built by creative and sustainably minded folks from all over the Southeast.

“New Belgium is thrilled to be hosting the RiverMusic series and RiverFest benefitting our friends at RiverLink. We are constantly reminded of how fortunate we are to have made a home in a community full of organizations like RiverLink, who work tirelessly to make Asheville a better place to live. Be prepared to have a lovely time with us: Cheers to furthering community partnerships that impact all of our backyards!”- Jen Stampley, Beer Pedalin’ Pixie.

New Belgium worked closely with RiverLink and the City of Asheville to control the stormwater runoff from their campus. RiverLink secured the $400,000 in funding from the NC Clean Water Management Trust Fund for the project which set the standard for development within the urban core of Asheville, economic development through the creation of local jobs, improved community recreational opportunities and improved water quality in the French Broad River. “We are honored to partner with New Belgium Brewing. Not only do they create an amazing pint of beer, they also put sustainability and environmental stewardship at the top of their priority list in their daily operations. We are extremely grateful for their support, and we are looking forward to an exciting 2018 RiverMusic and RiverFest.”- Suzanne Moore, Development Manager, RiverLink.