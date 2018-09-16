Free Women’s Fishing Clinic in Ocala

On Sept. 15, Millers Boating Center in Ocala, Fla., will host a free Women’s Fishing Clinic in cooperation with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The free, day-long clinic is from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Millers Boating Center, 1661 NW 57th Street, Ocala. Lessons will include knot tying, cast netting, rod and reel rigging, fish and habitat identification, fish handling and more. All participants must be at least 18 years of age. Lunch and refreshments will be provided by Millers to all participants.

Space is limited, and in the past this class has filled quickly. Advance registration before Sept. 5 is recommended. To register or get more information, email Tonya Hanna at [email protected] or call 352-622-7757.