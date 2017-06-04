Join the Club, by Misty Wells

The word “BOAT” for anyone who has ever owned a boat knows exactly what that means “Break out another Thousand”. Of course, there is always the other old saying “the 2 happiest days in a boat owners life is the day they buy the boat and the day they sell the boat”. Living in a State that is surrounded by water, how can you still enjoy the water without all the hassle and expense of owning a boat? I think I found the answer, Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay “Lifetime memories through hassle-free Boating”. I have always wanted to know more about boat clubs and wondered if something like this would work for me? I wanted to know more so I met with Freedom Boat Club to get the “real scoop” and here is what I found out.

To join you pay a one-time entry fee, you pay affordable monthly dues and you cover your fuel consumption, pretty simple. They have a nice fleet line-up to choose from and it covers any type of boat from Deck Boats, Pontoon Boats, Inshore and Offshore Center Consoles and Flats Boats. No matter what your plans are honestly, they have the type of boat to cover it. There are a lot of things I like about the Club, two of my favorites are you don’t have to worry about boat storage and there is no maintenance. I am not going to lie, sometimes I want to go out on the water but I just don’t want to deal with the hassle of getting the boat to the water and cleaning it afterwards. We live in a neighborhood where we are not allowed to store our boat in the yard and we have to keep it at a storage lot. Maintenance is a big plus, why you ask, a few weeks ago I went to put my boat in the water and you guessed it- “dead battery”, that cut 2 hours off my water time.

So all of that sounded great but let’s get to the nitty gritty, how many boats do they have, how old are they and is it hard to get a reservation? Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay has 238 new boats and none of them are older than 3 years, ever. I checked out the reservation system and it was easy and “yes” I was able to reserve the boat I selected on a weekend. They have 13 different ports around our area so again, easy and convenient. I have some friends I was telling about the Club, they loved everything but were intimidated because they really don’t have much time on the water. Freedom Boat Club Tampa Bay offers free training by Coast Guard licensed captains, unlimited. Boat Clubs may not be a fit for everyone, but I know it is a great fit for many hard working, water loving Tampa Bay residents that want to “take it outside” on the water. Want to give a Father’s Day present that will really make some memories, call Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay, fill the cooler and get on the water. Tell them Misty sent you and you heard it from Coastal Angler Magazine FM!

