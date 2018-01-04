Key West Fishing

by Capt. Mike Weinhofer

Well winter is finally here and the cold fronts will keep rolling in week after week. The cooler weather will start the migration of bait and along with the bait will come its prey. On the reef line we will see the ballyhoo setup on the south side of the reef with the prevailing north winds. The grouper snapper and muttons will line up to feast in the deeper water column and the cero mackerel will blast the ballyhoo on the surface. All in all the reef will come alive with action. In the blue water the tuna fishing will get better and better, not only on the wrecks but also in 250- 350 feet of water in the early morning and late afternoon. The last will fill with sharks and barracudas for fun action and long battles.

The Gulf of Mexico wrecks and coral ledges will fill with grouper snapper and yes even the cobia will be showing up. The hardest part of the fishing in January will be which way to go. So get out there and have some fun and enjoy the cooling water temps and constant action.



Capt Mike Weinhofer

