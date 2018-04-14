Lake Robinson Bass Tournament – April 18

The Greer, South Carolina Lions Club is holding a bass tournament on Lake Robinson April 18, with proceeds going to benefit projects of the Greer Centennial Lions Club.

Lake Robinson is a small 800-acre reservoir northeast of Greenville that is known for producing lots of big bass. It is owned and operated by the Greer Commission of Public Works, and there are boat size restrictions. Boats cannot exceed 18 feet, and outboards must be less than 10 hp.

Entry fee is $100 per boat. Big Fish pays out $1,000, and the tournament will pay through tenth place, based on a 30-boat minimum.

Gates open at 5:30 am. There will be a 6:30 am meeting and drawing for blast off. Blast off will be at 7:15 am, and weigh-ins are at 3 pm. Following the weigh-in, there will be post-tournament picnic where door prizes will be awarded and a guest speaker will share fishing tips.

For information on the tournament and to obtain an entry form, call Larry at 864-877-6956.