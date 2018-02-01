Ludington Fishing Report

By: Capt. Sean McDonald

We have had safe ice on many lakes since Mid December and February will be the month when bluegills and crappie head from the weeds to deeper water, normally the deepest spot in the lake. The weeds have died down and the oxygen levels are low. Both species of panfish will be suspended over deeper water. Electronics are a must in order to catch them. Crappies are normally found suspended 5-15 feet down and bluegill from 15-25 feet down. The trick is to punch a bunch of holes and hole hop until you mark fish, sit down and catch the ones you mark and move. Plastic tipped tungsten jigs are deadly for the crappie and gills most days. Sometimes you have to switch to spikes or wax worms.

Perch in the bigger Lake Michigan connecting lakes normally are found in the deepest spots at the beginning of the month and tend to move into the slightly shallower water toward the end of February to depths of 12-16 feet. I have had winters where we were doing really well from Mid January until the middle of February and the fish just seemed to disappear. They moved to the far east end of the lake adjacent to their spawning grounds. Blues will often take the bigger perch in the connecting lakes to Lake Michigan. I have caught several perch that still had baby alewives in their mouths. By using the bigger minnows they keep the small ones from taking your bait. Pike fishing normally slows down in February – they become somewhat dormant and will become more active at last ice. Good luck in February and keep your stick on the ice.

Capt. Sean McDonald

Katch Me Charters

(231) 510-2072

www.centurycircle.com