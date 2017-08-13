New Product Spotlight: 2017 Malibu Stealth 14 By: CAM Staff

Product Spotlight:

2017 Malibu Stealth 14

By; CAM Staff

Malibu Kayaks has just updated their top-of-the-line model, the Stealth 14 for 2017. Features include the Gator Hatch, 3-Piece Center Bait Tank System and the revolutionary X Seat. Malibu has expanded on what was an already great self-draining and stable fishing platform.

Specifications:

Length: 14’4” Width: 33”

Depth: 12” Weight: 64 lbs.

Max capacity: 550 lbs. Seating : 1 or 2

Stop by Jack’s Kayaks to check one out. They are located at 1764 Missouri Ave. N. largo, FL. 33770.