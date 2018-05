Brenda Lacy caught this 26.5 inches Redfish in Grass lines of Suwannee, Fl.

This beauty was caught under a poppin cork with live shrimp as bait. She nailed this bait hard in less than 2 ft of water. She gave me a workout, as I brought her in trying to avoid all the obstacles including two hard runs under the boat with the drag screaming! I love Suwannee Life!