Paddling Matlacha

by Mike Hammond

Matlacha hardly needs an introduction to local anglers. Bait shops, restaurants and small inns all cater to paddlers, anglers and anyone else who enjoys the water in this island community that’s part of Greater Pine Island in northwest Lee County. Even one of the art shops (Wild Child) has a kayak launch behind its colorful garden.

The most popular paddle craft launch though is located in Matlacha Community Park. There is a floating paddle craft launch and small beach behind the Pine Island Art Association building. Just turn left as soon as you drive into the park, unload your gear next to the launch, and then find parking in the main lot, which is free if you’re using a single vehicle without a trailer. (Those with trailers pay a parking fee.)

Once in the water, paddlers have a choice of paddling north under the small bridge toward Buzzard Bay and Indian Fields or going south toward St. James City. Weather conditions may help you decide which way to go. If you choose to paddle under the bridge, beware that oysters may be exposed or just under surface on low tide. I highly recommend that standup paddle boarders kneel on their boards here and take their time to prevent any cuts.

Just on the other side of the bridge are the Matlacha canals and the Olde Fish House, where the Calusa Blueway Kayak Fishing Tournament will be held again this fall. The Calusa Blueway splits into two directions on the northern side of Matlacha.

The eastern leg of the trail is marked and numbered and takes you through mangroves and Buzzard Bay. The western leg of the trail has numberless blueway markers to help paddlers find their way through Indian Fields, Smokehouse Bay, around the northern tip of Pine Island, across Pine Island Sound, and ultimately to the end of the trail at the Cayo Costa dock. If you chose to head south, you’ll find mangroves, islands and productive flats. Because both directions are full of fish, wildlife and fantastic scenery, I usually let the wind determine my direction.

For those looking for quicker access to Buzzard Bay or need to rent ‘yaks or boards, Gulf Coast Kayak is located on the northern (right) side of the road as you enter Matlacha from Cape Coral. They are a fully equipped paddle outfitter and have guides available. Just look for the kayaks in front of their shop. There is a $5 launch fee if you do not rent from them.

Gulf Coast Kayak has organized the Calusa Blueway Fishing Tournament for the past two years and will be doing so again in November. This year, all participants will have an opportunity to win an inflatable Hobie Mirage as a door prize in addition to the cash payouts for the top three anglers. I’ll have a casting game for kids with prizes. For more info, you can go to Calusa Fishing Tournament Facebook page or contact Gulf Coast Kayak.

With all the great launch sites, fishing spots, protected waters, novelty shops and restaurants welcoming paddlers and anglers, everyone should make Matlacha a regular paddle destination.

For a complete schedule and registration information, please go to: https://paddleguru.com/races/BattleontheBlueway2017

Mike Hammond is based in Fort Myers, Florida, and is a staff member at

Lee County Parks & Recreation. He is the Calusa Blueway coordinator for

Lee County.