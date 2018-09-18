Redfish Is Going to Be A Hot Bite on Hot Days By: Capt. Anthony Corcella

Summertime reds will feed all day long, as long as the tide is moving. The best bet is the high tide and fishing tight to the mangroves with cut baits. Cut threadfin, ladyfish and pinfish all are top choices. Free-line the bait with a small splitshot or barrel lead, 1/4 oz or less.

Don’t be afraid to go big on the bait. These are bruiser reds we’re talking about with many upper 30-inch class fish around. Chumming with smaller cut baits will draw the fish out of the mangroves and spark the bite.

On the lower tides, look for pot holes on deeper grass flats and chum and fish with live white bait. Pinfish under a cork work well, too. Drifting a flat is a great way to find these holes and spot the redfish.

Early mornings and late afternoons are a great time to try topwaters for these fish. Nothing beats a bone colored Zara Spook thrown in the same areas as above. Don’t forget the greatest search lure ever made–the Johnson Silver Minnow gold spoon. Work it along the grassy edge along the banks, open grass flats and through the potholes. The redfish can’t say no.

Tackle for these fish is a 7-foot 6-inch fast action rod and a 2500-4000 size spinning reel loaded with 10 to 17-pound braid. Use 15 to 30-pound fluorocarbon leader tied to a 3/0 hook for cut bait and a 25-pound leader for lure fishing is standard.

Top areas for finding the fish are any grass flat from Fort Desoto, in the lower bay, to Rocky Point in upper Tampa Bay. Fishing from a boat is king in the heat as you can bring a cooler of cold beverages and stay hydrated. Wading works early or late in the day. It can get hot in the middle of the day. Always bring water, however you fish.

As of now, the red tide is staying south of us. Keep your fingers crossed.

We took part in an exciting charity event recently called Fishkids. Fishkids is sponsored by great companies like FPN broadcasting, Angler Armory and FPN Outdoors. Let me tell you, this was such a great event for the kids. We’ve seen so many smiles on these kid’s faces. So, if you get a chance, please check out these wonderful companies. They do so much for the community. With that being said, from the Pocket Change family, we thank you for having us and we look forward to being there all the time.

Now it’s time to take these tips and get out there and fish!