Simple Tips: SUP Report October 2018

by Chris Anders, Contributing Writer

As we get into the winter weather we start getting into choppy wave conditions. During the summer months the ocean is much calmer and allows for an easy beach launch. However, that all changes during our winter (not real winter temps in FL) and we get higher wind conditions and very choppy waves off the beach. Here are a few tips for a beach launch in rough conditions. First, let’s actually stand up and not go through the surf on your knees. Trying to get through the waves on your knees may sound more stable but it isn’t. You may have a lower center of gravity but you can’t control the power or your weight when punching through the waves.

Now that you are standing, it is very important that you approach the wave at a 90 degree angle (perpendicular). If you are not perpendicular to the wave at the approach you have a good chance of getting launched off your board. To hit that wave head on, use small corrective strokes and avoid switching sides. The more your paddle is in the water the more power and control you will have. Your power is at the front of your stroke and this is what will get you through the wave.

If you are switching sides often or you are paddling long strokes then you will lose momentum on your approach which will launch the front of your board and you will be catapulted. When you are in the front face of the wave continue with small quick strokes with staggered stance (one foot back). Make sure your body is not in surf stance near rear of board. You still want to be in center so that once you clear the waves you can easily square off and paddle. Be aggressive through the wave and bend your knees forcing your weight to the board as you hit the peak. Don’t let the wave control you, you take control of the wave. If you don’t the wave will own you.