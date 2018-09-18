St. Pete Report By: Capt. Christopher Taylor

End of Summer Redfish

Fishing is at its prime in Tampa Bay. Redfish are the species to target now as they are making their presence in large schools. Focus on targeting redfish along mangroves during high tide, and grass flats on the outgoing tides. Submerged oyster bars and docks make for great fishing as well. If you know of a few tricks and techniques, you have a good chance at catching one of these hard fighting fish.

Palm sized pinfish on a 1/4 once jighead, hooked from underneath the tail, or cut pinfish freelined will definitely do the job right. Scaled sardines also work well. I recommend catching enough to use for bait as well as a few extra to throw as chum. You will be able to find these baitfish at the channel markers and shallow to deep transition areas nearest boat channels. I use a 10-foot cast net to gather my bait. I can usually catch enough bait for a trip in one or two casts. These fish are looking for an easy meal right now. When it comes to tides, incoming or outgoing is fine as long as the water is moving. If you see mullet jumping–good. If you see birds flying around picking off baitfish–even better. The more activity in the water, the better the chances of you putting a fish into your cooler–or releasing a trophy. There is no doubt that redfish is king when it comes to muscle and long runs on the flats. Beauty and strength give the red drum its value as a highly sought-after sportfish–not to mention the way they taste dipped in butter and blackened with peppers. When in search of these awesome bronze colored fish, it helps to bring a friend along. At least that’s what seems to work for most of my clients.