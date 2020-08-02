Summer Fishing

Capt. Neil Eisner

August is usually the hottest month in southwest Florida. The water heats up fast and with the summer solstice, the high tides push the fish way back under the mangroves. So how do you fish in the summer months? Well, I still like to use pinfish. As I wrote in the July edition, you can trap your own, but I also like cut bait. Fresh cut pinfish work great! I just cut the head and tail off and use the body of the pin. I hook the body using a 1/4 oz lead-headed jig and then cast the bait up under the overhangs. When using cut bait, you have to wait longer for a strike than when using shrimp or other live bait. It takes time for the scent and the oils to travel back to where the fish are holding up. Speaking of oily fish, they make the best cut baits. The other day, I was driving down San Carlos Blvd and noticed a new bait store, Pelican Bay Outfitters at Getaway Marina. I decided to stop in to see what types of frozen bait they carried. They had a good variety of baits. I picked up a pack of finger mullet and one of my favorites, ballyhoo. Both of these are oily and tough, so they will not turn to mush and come off the jig head. To use them, cut them up into quarter size pieces. Get out there early, 6:30 AM is when I like to start. Pack lots of water and don’t forget the bug spray. Want to learn more, call or email me.

I’m your captain, Neil Eisner