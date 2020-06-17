SUWANNEE

Hey everybody, I truly hope you and your family are doing well. I’ve had the opportunity to do a lot more fishing this month now that the ramps are open, and I just gotta say, I think the fish missed us.

The flats are loaded with trout, mackerel, and even the occasional cobia! The redfish are plentiful around bars and banks. Tripletail are floating around in full force and we’re even catching some shallow water grouper!

So, if you’re up for getting out here, now is the time. On a side note, let’s not forget that, the awesome scallop season starts this month, and please be sure to check out the new regulations, as there have been some changes.

Well guys and gals until next month, stay safe out there.

