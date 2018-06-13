West Palm Beach Fishing Club Wahoo Tournament Series Returns

Back by popular demand, the WPB Fishing Club’s Full Moon Wahoo Series is set to run this summer on June 30th, July 28th & August 25th out of Sailfish Marina on Singer Island. Start the series off right with craft beer during the optional captain’s party at Twisted Trunk Brewery with food catered by Pig-Sty BBQ, on June 28th at 6 pm.

Cash payouts and prizes will be awarded to the top three boats of each full moon fishing day. The Overall Series Champion, the boat with the most aggregate weight from all three full moons, will be awarded $1000 thanks to the presenting sponsor, C & L Marine Insurance.

Tournament entry is only $60 per team, per full moon, or $150 for the whole series. You must be a WPBFC member to register, but non-members can participate as team members. Call the WPBFC 561-832-6780 or visit westpalmbeachfishingclub.org for info/registration.

If you’re out chasing wahoo this summer, you can’t afford to miss this tournament.