WPB Fishing Club Receives Historic Marker

The Florida Department of State, Division of Historical Resources, has approved an official State Historic Marker for the venerable West Palm Beach Fishing Club (WPBFC) located at Fifth Street and North Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach. The 83-year old organization was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2016.

The Historic Marker recognizes the organization’s notable contributions to the region related to tourism, marine conservation advocacy and civic outreach, especially during the period following the Great Depression and during the post-World War II era. The marker will be placed along Fifth Street in the club’s front yard. “The City of West Palm Beach has a treasure in this building and even more so in the history and mission of the Club, as evidenced by its rich interior.

Most people are probably not aware of the amazing conservation and civic endeavors the Club has undertaken. I’m excited that this marker will give passerby’s a glimpse of this history and hopefully inspire them to explore the Club,” said Friederike Mittner, City of West Palm Beach Historic Preservation Planner. Placement of the official Historic Marker is a milestone event for the WPBFC and is the culmination of an effort that has been underway for over a decade. “Being on the National Register Review Board of the Florida Historic Commission for the past 10 years, I have never encountered such a small, relatively simple, historic building with so much local history.

Under the category of community services in the fishing industry, so vital to locals and visitors, the West Palm Beach Fishing Club has been, and will continue to be, for many decades the place of fond memories in South Florida fishing tales,” commented Rick Gonzalez, President REG Architects.

To celebrate the unveiling of the Historic Marker, an Open House is scheduled for Thursday, March 22nd and Friday, March 23rd, from 10am to 5pm daily at the WPBFC clubhouse.