Wylie Forecast

July 2018

by Jerry Neeley

Well, all the boaters and skiers are out for the summer. Just about every inch of water is covered each weekend with some kind of water craft and this includes fishermen in their bass boats. Fishing can get tough in the summer months. you need to plan ahead for your trip to the lake. There are a lot of information to be had for fishermen who fish in the summer.

Bass fishing can have its moments on Lake Wylie. Hot or not you can catch a few bass during the summer months. There are several places that you can catch schooling bass early and late in the day during the hot months. One is right at the busterboyde bridge pilings. Use a topwater plug and cast into the breaking bass, you will catch a few. Deep water humps hold bass. Use your electronics to find these places. One is in Big Allison and another is near South Point Landing over the power lines south. Spoons, c-rig and crankbaits will catch you a few fish.

Crappie fishing is very good on Wylie during the summer. Docks with brush hold a ton of crappie in July. Use your side image to find the docks with brush and crappie. Night fishing under the lights is another way to catch a few slabs in July. Deep water tight linning with minnows is productive too!

Catfishing is at its best. Use cutbaits and drift on main lake flats or in creek channels with speeds of .5 to .7 m.p.h. You will be surprised at the size of the cats that are in Lake Wylie.

The lake is crowded, so be safe. Wear your flotation device at all times.