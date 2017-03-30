12 Bones “Pioneers of the New River Arts District”

12 Bones Smokehouse in Asheville, began its life in an unassuming cinder block shack in a floodplain in the River Arts District. The building still had river scum in it when founders, Tom Montgomery and Sabra Kelley cleaned things up, and got the smoker running. They then hung a sign which read, “Tender Butts and Sweet Racks.”

A decade later, 12 Bones is a local institution that rivals the Biltmore Estate in popularity. (In fact, it’s 12 Bones, alone, that has been on President Obama’s itinerary all three times he’s passed through Asheville.)

By the time Tom and Sabra passed the restaurant on to current owners, Bryan and Angela King (2011), the transformation was nearly unfathomable. They were now serving over a thousand customers on some days and had added a second location in South Asheville. 12 Bones was a catalyst for the entire neighborhood to change. Boutiques and Breweries became a stones throw away instead of a car’s drive and more businesses wanted to be part of the River Arts Scene.

With such quick changes, roads, designed years ago, strained under the added pressure. The old cinder block shack sat in a strategic location pivotal to traffic management plans by the city. A roundabout was the most efficient way to manage the increased traffic. Recently, the property was claimed by imminent domain and 12 Bones had to find a new home. Luckily they found a new location just down the street at 5 Foundy Street.

Bryan and Angela tackled the move with uncommon courtesy only found when people look after the common good. They saw the move as a step forward for the whole community…part of a community revitalization benefitting everyone. Sure, there would be obstacles to overcome, but the City of Asheville made the process smooth.

12 Bones retains their authentic environment…a friendly professional staff, the same plates and the same philosophy that created great food served from what was once an old slime filled, cinder block shack.

Never pass up an opportunity to sample this local fare. Co-Located with The Wedge Brewery at 5 Foundy St. 12 Bones is an Asheville treasure you don’t want to miss!

