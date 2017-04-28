2017 NYS Summer Classic Fishing Tournament

This summer a new statewide event will have anglers of all ages and at every skill level competing for major prizes and money! The NYS Summer Classic will be the largest open water tournament ever run in the state of NY and could give out over $500,000 in cash and prizes (actual payout is based on number of entries). Following in the wake of the NYS Winter Classic, which ran during the months of January & February, the Summer Classic will kick-off on June 17 (opening of bass season) and run through the end of August. The event features 10 Fish Divisions: Pike, Walleye, Pickerel, Lake Trout, Bass (SMB & LMB), Carp, Catfish, Crappie, Yellow Perch, and Panfish (Sunfish & Bluegill). Plus there is a $500 cash award for the overall largest Rock Bass, a $250 cash award for the overall largest Bowfin, plus additional awards to be announced. The event starts by paying the Top 3 in each Fish Division and increases the number of places per division as more anglers enter the event up to the Top 25. It also features a Grand Prize Cash Award of up to $250,000 that will be awarded to one of the 1st place anglers at the awards ceremony by random draw. Registration for the event is only $25/angler for the main event (with an optional $10 Lunker Pool) and $5/Youth Angler. The Youth Division will be awarding the Top 3 in each Fish Division with trophies, U.S. savings bonds, and prize packages.

Professional tournament angler and Tournament Director Tim Thomas (Co-Captain of the Finders Keepers Sportfishing Team) has spent the last 5 years developing these large-scale events for 2 main reasons: to bring more attention to and spotlight the world-class fishery here in NY State, and to get more youth anglers involved in the sport of fishing. These events are poised to do just that with the large cash awards to drive tourism and a format to encourage youth anglers to get involved. Anglers can register online off of the website or at most of the 55+ weigh-in locations (see map on the website). More information about the event can be found at: www.NYSsummerclassic.com and on Facebook.