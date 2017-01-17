Big Bend on the Road

By Capt. Mike McNamara

I have been publishing the Big Bend Edition of Coastal Angler Magazine for five years now. I am proud of the steps we have taken, and how well received the magazine has become in the Big Bend. For years, I have concentrated my editorial on kayak fishing. As both a kayak and boat guide, I was excited to get folks involved in the growing sport of kayak fishing. Well, I believe we have thoroughly covered that topic. Moving forward I am going to concentrate on my other passion, the boat.

I always said, folks that fish in February are hard-core. I stand by my statement, but January was full of 70 degree plus days. That put plenty of folks on the water. Kinda felt a bit like fishing Tampa Bay.

Normally, this time of year, it is time to gather your thoughts and prepare for spring fishing. There are few things better in life than the arrival of spring fishing, and the anticipation build-up. If you’re in the fishing life, you know the feeling. My advice is to be ready!

Dream, dream big, prepare and over prepare. Fix stuff. Get new stuff, because just like the sunrise, the fish are coming!

Now is the time to get your boat to service! Repeat, NOW IS THE TIME! Take the stress out of boat ownership. Get it done, while its cold. The fish are coming!

Remember, the Tallahassee Regional Boat Show is March 3rd, 4th, and 5Th at the Leon County Fair Grounds. It’s Free! Most of the Big Bend dealers will be in attendance, and they are certain to be ready to make deals. All of them have new inventory that needs a new owner. It is a great time to purchase a boat. Both new and used boats will be on display. Come, walk, dream, and talk numbers. Boat shows in Florida are what springtime is all about.

As for my kayak angling friends, if you have any questions please contact me. My passion for quiet days of paddle and catching is still alive! I am currently working out the details for a 2017 kayak fishing series. Stay tuned for details.