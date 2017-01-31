Fired Up Offshore Forecast – February

Near shore has been great and should continue to produce this month. Massive schools of redfish have been near the port and around the tip of the cape. Look for the birds diving and there’s a good chance that they’re on them. They will eat anything you throw in the school and they’re all big! Use any type of dead chunk bait you can if you can’t find those bunkers. 4/0 circle hook with a slip sinker will do the trick. Many of my offshore trips turned into port trips and beach trips if we were lucky with a west wind.

Offshore fishing on the days we can get out has been great. The kings have been chewing hard on anything you can get in the water. Live bunker work best but frozen cigar minnows work great too. Try the kingfish grounds and I’m sure you’ll do just fine. Mixed in with kings are sails and some blackfins. We really haven’t gone for mahi but I heard they were scattered around. I’m personally not going to pass fighting chewing fish to go looking for a pretty green fish out deep.

Last year this time was the best cobia run. It was even better than March. I’m not sure if you remember but the March cobia run was roughly 2 days long. Take advantage of those sunny days and go look around. I know it sounds like a cliché but straight out and around buoy 2 to 4 have always been a productive area around the 35 foot depths. Patrick AFB has always been a productive area too. Usually, if your south down try the 45 to 50 foot depths.

