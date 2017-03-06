Fired Up Offshore Forecast – March

I think I may start writing the near shore reports because of all this March wind. Near shore has been great and should continue to produce this month. Massive schools of redfish have been near the port and around the tip of the cape. Look for the birds diving and there’s a good chance that there on reds. They will eat anything you throw in the school and they’re all big! Use any type of dead chunk bait you can if you can’t find those bunkers! Use a 4/0 circle hook with a slip sinker – should do the trick. Many of my offshore trips turned into port trips and beach trips if we were lucky with a west wind.

Offshore fishing on the days we can get out have been great. The kings have been chewing hard on anything you can get in the water. Live bunker work best but frozen minnows work great too. Try all your favorite king grounds and I’m sure you’ll do just fine. Mixed in with kings are sails and some blackfin tuna. We really haven’t gone for mahi but I heard they were scattered around. I’m personally not going to pass chewing fish to go looking for a straggler green fish.

Last year this time was the best cobia run – many fish were caught this month of March. Take advantage of those sunny days and go look around. I know it sounds like a cliché but straight out and around buoys 2 and 4 have always been a productive area around the 35 foot depths. Patrick has always been a productive area too. Usually if your down there try the 45 to 50 foot range.

